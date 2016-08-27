'Skins show poise in 24-21 season-opening win over Chiefs

Manny Vorhees 12-yard touchdown pass to Jace Copeland with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter proved to be the game winner in Wapakoneta’s 24-21 victory over host Bellefontaine in high school football action Saturday. The non-league season opener for both teams had been suspended after lightning was spotted in the Bellefontaine area Friday night. Play resumed at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at AcuSport Stadium with 8:33 left in the third quarter and the Redskins leading 16-14.

Down 21-17 with 8:53 left in the game, the Redskin defense held, forced a Chieftain punt, and took just over three minutes to march down the field and put the ball in the end zone. The key play of the drive came when Maddux Liles collected a 30-yard pass which put the ‘Skins deep in Chieftain territory, setting up the Vorhees-to-Copeland heroics with just over five minutes left.

Following the Wapak score, Bellefontaine was making headway downfield in search of at least of a tie, but the drive stalled when the entire left side of the Wapakoneta defense fell on an errant Chieftain pitchout at the Redskin 38-yard line with 1:51 left. Needing only a first down to seal the game and run out the clock, Wapakoneta got exactly that thanks to a naked-bootleg to the right by Vorhees near midfield which netted 12 yards, the much needed first down, and ultimately, a win for the Redskins.

