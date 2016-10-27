'Skins fall in district tourney

Wapakoneta bowed out of the Division II girls soccer tournament Tuesday with a heartbreaking 2-1 double overtime loss to Western Buckeye League rival Celina at Elida Middle School.

After going into half with the scored knotted at 1-1, neither team found the back of the net in the second half or in the first overtime period.

Celina's Larisa Orick scored the game winner with 6:47 left in the second overtime.

Abbie Gesler scored the lone goal for the Redskins, who ended their season with a fine 10-2-5 record, which earned them a first-round bye and a home game in the Division II playoffs. Wapakoneta goalkeeper Corrine Raney had six saves in goal while the Redkins were able to put five shots on the Celina defense.

Ashton Philipot scored the other goal for Celina, who improve to 8-4-4 and advice to play top-seeded and WBL champions Elida in the district championship Saturday. Elida made the championship game with a 4-1 win over Shawnee Tuesday, also played at Elida Middle School.