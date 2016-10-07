'Skins clip 'Riders

For the Wapakoneta Redskins seniors and varsity boys soccer coach Keith Rambin, they earned an elusive win. They finally beat the St. Marys Roughriders.

Redskins sophomore forward Hunter Coffey and senior mid-fielder Jordan Bowers scored goals in the first and second half, respectively, to counter a first-strike goal by the St. Marys Roughriders to capture a 2-1 win at the high school pitch at West Elementary School.

