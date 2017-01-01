Sister Cities youth group visits Wapak

Ten high school students and a chaperone from Lengerich, Germany, are calling Wapakoneta their home for three weeks as part of Sister Cities International.

Wapakoneta and Lengerich are sister cities, giving Wapakoneta students a chance to travel to Germany and the Lengerich students to come to America once a year.

The Lengerich students arrived in Wapakoneta on July 15 and have kept busy every day. The group has toured the courthouse, police and fire departments, the Bicycle Museum of America, Cedar Point and more. They have also toured the high school and noted the differences between the countries’ education systems, specifically the opportunities to join clubs and sports in school. Most clubs in Germany take place in the town instead of the school. The group has also been to New York City and will be traveling to Chicago this weekend.

“(The students) open their minds,” Carolin Rols said, this year’s chaperone. “They get to see so many new things concerning culture, food and society. German Students usually start in the first class to learn English, so at age 16, they have more or less 10 years of English already. They are able to see how good they are and improve their language skills.”

The students stay at host homes in the community. Many students who are on this trip hosted Wapakoneta students when they were in Germany earlier this summer...

