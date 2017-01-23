Show reveals local talent

Saturday afternoon The Riverside Art Center (RAC) in downtown Wapakoneta held an art show for area high school students. Students submitted a wide array of art styles from intricate pencil drawings to digital photography. All the art that was submitted showed how talented the area truly is.

“I was amazed when I was pulling the pieces out of the containers to hang on the wall because they were so unique,” said Stacy Pickens, the gallery director. “They’re very original, they’re good. I was highly impressed.”

The RAC opened its doors in May of 2006 and has grown in membership from six artists to...