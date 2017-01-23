Show reveals local talent

David Vorhees
Monday, January 23, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH

Saturday afternoon The Riverside Art Center (RAC) in downtown Wapakoneta held an art show for area high school students. Students submitted a wide array of art styles from intricate pencil drawings to digital photography. All the art that was submitted showed how talented the area truly is.
“I was amazed when I was pulling the pieces out of the containers to hang on the wall because they were so unique,” said Stacy Pickens, the gallery director. “They’re very original, they’re good. I was highly impressed.”
The RAC opened its doors in May of 2006 and has grown in membership from six artists to... for more on this story pick up a copy of Monday's WDN.

