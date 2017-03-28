Show Choir sets sights on Nashville

In a continued fundraising effort for its upcoming trip to Nashville, Tenn., the Wapakoneta High School Show Choir, "Harmony in Motion," hosted a shopping spree at Community Markets on Saturday morning, with Cindy Dodds as the winner of the drawing. In all, the show choir raised $736.37.

Harmony in Motion was selected as the only show choir in Ohio to compete at the Show Choir Nationals on April 1. Despite their previous efforts, the students are still short on their fundraising goals. As a result, they decided to sell tickets to raffle off a shopping spree at Community Markets, Wapakoneta.

Dodds had 90 seconds to run through Community Markets and fill her cart with as much as she could, with the condition that she was only allowed two of each item.

