Show choir to compete at nationals

The Wapakoneta High School Show Choir, "Harmony in Motion," has been invited to compete at the Show Choir Nationals in Nashville, Tenn., on April 1.

Forty five students are involved in Harmony in Motion, either as singers and dancers, crew or band. Though the name of the group is new this year, show choir has been in existence at WHS for many years. This year's show, "Finding Neverland," is a story show, comparable to a mini-musical.

"It's a really big thing in our community. It's something our community really loves and supports," said Kathleen Pellington, Wapakoneta Middle School and High School Choral Director.

For more on this story, see Monday's edition of the WDN.