Shoppers pour into downtown

Shoppers were out in droves on Saturday, but they weren’t heading to the big box stores. Downtown Wapakoneta was the destination for those looking to get off to a quick start with their holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday, an initiative to get shoppers into local stores after the big sales on Black Friday.

The marketing campaign, which is backed by credit card company American Express, presented an opportunity for Melissa Carlin and the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce to join in with other towns around the nation. “They didn’t have anything for (Small Business Saturday),” Carlin, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce said. “I just wanted there to be some recognition of that.”

American Express supplied the chamber with tote bags and other merchandise carrying the “Shop Small” branding, while the businesses in town made it worth taking the day to meander down Auglaize Street. “I went to the Wapakoneta Antique and Specialty Shops team and they put together coupons for all of the small businesses,” Carlin said. “We’re passing them out and people are using them with the coupons and flyers inside to try...

