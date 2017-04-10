Sheriffs host two-county drug forum

Looking to inform the public about the drug problems persisting in Mercer and Auglaize County, asking for the public’s help and informing them about the options available for those struggling with addiction, the Auglaize/Mercer County Drug Addiction Symposium was held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at WSU Lake Campus.

The Drug Addiction Symposium started a few years ago after Robert Gill, M.D., at Grand Lake Health System, reached out to Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon and Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey to inform residents of Mercer and Auglaize County about drug abuse.

