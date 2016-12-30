Sheriff updates Hottle case

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon provided an update Thursday in the case of a Wapakoneta man who faces 34 counts of sexual battery.

In a news release, Solomon said the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office transported Broc J. Hottle, from the Columbus area and previously from Auglaize County, from the Franklin County Jail Tuesday evening on a Grand Jury Indictment charging him with 34 counts of sexual battery.

Hottle, 27, was picked up in Franklin County on the Auglaize County Grand Jury Indictment. The 34 count indictment is a result of an investigation by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, the Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wapakoneta Police Department.

Solomon added that the 34 counts are felonies and hold a possible total prison sentence of up to 170 years.

Hottle remains in the Auglaize County Correctional Center on a $250,000, 10 percent bond.

Later Thursday, in an email, Wapakoneta City Schools Superintendent Keith Horner clarified Hottle’s position as an independent contractor.

“He was an independent contractor hired by the band boosters for the remaining time and these contractor relationships were approved by the board when approving the actions of certain band booster activities and this includes out of town trips. This relationship was terminated on March 1, 2016,” Horner wrote.

