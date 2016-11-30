Sheriff seeks budget hike to add staff

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office had no choice but to ask the county commissioners for a significant budget increase for 2017 to pay the salaries of new dispatchers due to an unfunded state mandate.

Sheriff Al Solomon discussed the salary employees line item increase for the 2017 budget during Tuesday’s round of budget reviews. He requested a total of $3,435,000 for the 2017 budget for salary employees, as opposed to the 2016 appropriation of $3,179,635 — an increase of $255,365.

This increased amount includes salaries for two new dispatchers, which the office must hire due to an unfunded state mandate.

