Seniors step up in win over Cavs

When the Wapakoneta Redskins three seniors ran off the floor, one after the other, they left the floor with victory secured over a tough Midwest Athletic Conference foe and their 14th win of the season.

Wapakoneta senior guard Megan Fisher, post Blasia Moyler and guard-post Brooke Schlenker combined for 20 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot as they bested the Coldwater Cavaliers, 45-33, Tuesday in varsity girls basketball action.

