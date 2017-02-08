Seniors step up in win over Cavs

Lexi JacobsJessica DavisMegan FisherSarah PothastBrooke Schlenker
By: 
WILLIAM LANEY
Staff Writer
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
WAPAKONETA

When the Wapakoneta Redskins three seniors ran off the floor, one after the other, they left the floor with victory secured over a tough Midwest Athletic Conference foe and their 14th win of the season.

Wapakoneta senior guard Megan Fisher, post Blasia Moyler and guard-post Brooke Schlenker combined for 20 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot as they bested the Coldwater Cavaliers, 45-33, Tuesday in varsity girls basketball action.

For more of the story, see Monday's edition of the WDN.

Category: