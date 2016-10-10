Scout builds monument for VFW post

With an honor guard present, a new memorial was dedicated Saturday to honor those who gave their lives in the service of their country.

The monument stands near the main entrance to Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445 on Dixie Highway.

The work was an Eagle Scout project of Adam Walter, of Troop 9.

“He talked to me about four years ago about this project.” said Delmar Merricle, commander of Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445. “He came back with the plans and we took it to the meetings and everyone agreed, that’s what we wanted.”

Then the work began.

“It took six months from the time we initially started on the project,” Walter said.

Along the way, lessons were learned, such as bricklaying.

