Scott's buzzer beater lifts Redskins

Wapakoneta's Adam Scott capped a perfect night from the floor as he hit a 3-pointer as time ran out to lift the Redskins to a thrilling 53-50 over visiting Lima Perry in non-league boys baseball action Wednesday.

Scott was a flawless 7-for-7 from the floor in the game as he connected on all five shots of his shots from downtown and two more from inside the arc to finish with a game-high 19 points.

