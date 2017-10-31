Schools wrap up Red Ribbon Week

Waynesfield-Goshen schools came together for a special event Monday morning to wrap up Red Ribbon Week for Drug Prevention and Awareness. Students from every grade convened behind the school with over 200 red balloons, which they eventually launched into the air.

The Join Forces Walk, part of Super Hero Day, was the culminating event for a week of drug addiction awareness activities.

This was the first time in several years that the middle and high schools participated in Red Ribbon Week along with the elementary school. Secondary school Principal Becky Diglia and members of the Student Success Team felt the issue was of particular importance to Waynesfield-Goshen.

The team was instrumental in bringing the national campaign back to Waynesfield and planning the week-long series of events to call attention to the burgeoning issue facing the school and community.

"This was the first year of the Student Success Team," Diglia said. "They are here to make the school better and address the problems they see."

"I think all schools are recognizing the opioid epidemic across the state," Diglia added. "We have families and students here that have been affected by it."

