School board OK's city tax deal with Pratt

The Wapakoneta City Schools Board of Education met for its regular meeting at Wapakoneta High School on Tuesday night.

In what was a relatively quick meeting, the Board received a presentation from Greg Myers, executive director of the Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council, regarding the Pratt Industries paper mill currently in development.

Part of the package bringing the paper powerhouse to town is a 10-year exemption on real estate tax — directly effecting the school district.

A portion of the property tax paid by the company, which claims revenue of over $3 billion annually, would be directed toward the school district’s budget.

The board unanimously approved the agreement between Pratt and the city.

In other business, the board also approved...

