School board financial outlook steady

The Wapakoneta School Board met for their regular meeting at Cridersville Elementary School on Tuesday. Angie Sparks, the district treasurer, gave the five year forecast for the district. Unlike Botkins and Waynesfield, who will be feeling the effects of decreasing farm values and lower revenue from property taxes, Wapakoneta is expected to remain relatively steady.

The shift in burden from farm to residential properties is responsible for the stability.

The stability allows the district to project a surplus for the next five years.

Although the five year forecast is subject to constant change, a general fund balance of about $23 million is estimated by 2022.

Six Cridersville students were recognized at the meeting. Kindergartener Berkley Thompson, first grader Liam Thomas, second graders Maci Neumeier and Guy Kohlrieser, third grader Mason Mullins, and fourth grader Wyatt Buell were nominated by their respective teachers.