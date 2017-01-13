Schneider 'humbled' by year one

Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nan Schneider sums up her first year in one word: Humbling.

Schneider, who came from working primarily in the healthcare industry said she was amazed at the number of volunteers who step up to do all the work the chamber does.

“I think the level of volunteerism that keeps an organization like this going and growing was amazing to me,” Schneider said. For more of the interview read Friday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.