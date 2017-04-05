Schenk pitches a dandy, blanks Roughriders

Gage Schenk had a chance to do what his teammate Joel Roediger did the night before, hurl a no-hitter.

And he almost did it.

A no-hit threat that lasted into the sixth, Schenk’s complete-game performance on the mound combined with a six-run sixth inning at the plate propelled the Wapakoneta Redskins to a 7-0 Western Buckeye League opening-win against St. Marys on Tuesday night.

"Gage has been one of our top two guys this year and we expect a lot out of Gage," said Redskins coach Jason Brandt. "He had command of all three of his pitches tonight he we was able to get ahead of batters all night long.

"He did a great job of battling for us all night long."

