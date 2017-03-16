Scaled-down grant plan moves forward

The Wapakoneta City Council’s Buildings, Lands and Building Code Committee voted Wednesday to recommend the city move forward with a grant application for downtown revitalization.

Auglaize County would be the applicant of record for the Community Development Block Grant, which has a $300,000 cap.

One of the conditions of the grant is the establishment of a revitalization zone. Originally, the committee created the zone based on maps developed during the city's Comprehensive Planning process some years ago.

This proved to be impractical due to another requirement of the grant: the establishment of a local design review board and that all projects in the zone be submitted to the local commission even if they do not use state/federal funds.

For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.