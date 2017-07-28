Safety is always first at the fair

On Wednesday tragedy struck the Ohio State Fair in Columbus when on of the rides broke causing a section of seating to detach from the ride. There are videos on Youtube of the incident. The accident took one life, left three more in critical condition and injured four more. With the Auglaize County Fair beginning this week, the safety of the rides at the fair is a major concern.

According to Fred Piehl, fairgrounds manager, every ride is thoroughly inspected by the state and the fair inspects them before that. The ride company, Big O Amusements and Rides, also inspects them in the morning prior to starting the day, during shut down for maintenance between 5- 6 p.m. and inspects them before re-opening the rides.

"I feel safe,” Piehl said. " My grandkids are gonna’ be on them and myself and the fair board feel confident enough that we will put our kids and grankids on them. We hope everybody else feels the same...

