Roughridgers down Wapakoneta in four sets

ST. MARYS — Wapakoneta’s Sarah Pothast ran the show on Thursday night, but just for one set.

After an adjustment was made to keep the ball away from Wapakoneta’s best net player, St. Marys took advantage and momentum halfway through the second set and never let up for a 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-12 victory in a Western Buckeye League finale.

