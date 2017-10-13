Roughridgers down Wapakoneta in four sets

Carly Lange of Wapakoneta prepares to hit the ball as teammate Kayla Crawford looks on during Thursday’s match against St. Marys. Photo by Teresa Schultz
By: 
Jake Dowling
Evening Leader Sports Editor
Friday, October 13, 2017
St. Marys

ST. MARYS — Wapakoneta’s Sarah Pothast ran the show on Thursday night, but just for one set.
After an adjustment was made to keep the ball away from Wapakoneta’s best net player, St. Marys took advantage and momentum halfway through the second set and never let up for a 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-12 victory in a Western Buckeye League finale.

