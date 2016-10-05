Rotary gearing up for pancakes

The Wapakoneta Rotary Club Pancake Day will be held Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 612 N. Dixie Highway.

The meal consists of all-you-can-eat pancakes, a couple of sausage links and a beverage. Drinks include coffee, milk and juice.

This is the 55th year for the event. Proceeds go toward scholarships for Wapakoneta High School graduates.

The amount given away depends on the amount of money brought in.

Both dine in and carry-out will be available, but carry-out will only be available from the drive-thru.

