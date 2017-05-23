Rotary dedicates memorial to Ritchie

On Tuesday the Wapakoneta Rotary club met for their monthly lunch in an unusual place. The Rotarians met behind the high school at the Ferald Ritchie Nature Preserve. The reason for the meeting place was to dedicate a stone etched memorial.

The Stone was etched in honor of Ferald Ritchie who was a former two time president of the Rotary and the club’s first Paul Harris Fellow. More than that Ritchie was known as a man about town. Ritchie also served as the city council president and served in the Ohio State Senate briefly in 1979. The stone was etched by John Johns of John Johns Family Monuments of Lima.

For the full story, see Tuesday's edition of the WDN.