Rocket Weekend takes off

The Armstrong Air and Space Museum conducted Rocket Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, where guests could witness rocket launchings and enjoy time with their families.

Rocket Weekend started about three years ago, but since then, it has grown exponentially. The first year, the event was just a Saturday afternoon, called Rocket into Spring. Now, the event covers an entire weekend, and people keep coming back.

Christopher Moynihan, Director of Programming and Education at the museum, said the rocket launchings on the hour throughout Saturday and Sunday were not the only things to enjoy during Rocket Weekend.

For more on Rocket Weekend, see Monday's edition of the WDN.