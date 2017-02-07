Robotics team heads to state

After competing in the regional qualifier competition Jan. 28 in Van Wert, the Wapakoneta High School Robotics Club is moving on to compete at the state level this weekend.

This is the second year of competition for the WHS Robotics Team, which started last year when Graham Fennell was hired as the engineering teacher. Robotics programs are growing in popularity. Schools like Van Wert and New Bremen also have teams.

"It's starting to get more popular in the area," Fennel said.

