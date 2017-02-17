Robotics team finishes 12th

The Wapakoneta High School Robotics Team finished twelfth at the statewide robotics competition in Cincinnati on Saturday. Thirty two teams competed during the six and a half hour event.

The team, led by high school engineering teacher Graham Fennell and middle school pre-engineering teacher Kat Koeller, was excited to finish as well as it did. “It blew our expectations,” said Fennell. “This was our second year as a team so we weren’t expecting to go to states, and then we ranked 12th in the state of Ohio, so we were ecstatic about the place we got.”

The students, for their part, were thrilled just to have had the opportunity to experience a state competition.

