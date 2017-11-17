Rewards program lowers teacher absences

The Governing Board of the Auglaize County Educational Service Center met for their regular meeting on Thursday in Wapakoneta.

The meeting included a callback to a policy implemented at last month’s board meeting.

Due to rising substitute teacher costs, the board devised a rewards program for teachers and aides with perfect attendance.

In October, teacher absences were up about 50 days compared to the previous year. In order to bring that number back down, a raffle for bonuses was instituted for teachers that have not used any of their sick or personal absence allotments.

While the amount the winners will receive, the number of winners, and the frequency of the drawings has yet to be determined, the employees were notified that the system will take effect this school year.

Since that announcement, teacher absences have decreased.

The board also approved...

