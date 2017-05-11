Retiring teachers honored at tea

Wapakoneta City Schools hosted a tea with cupcakes and other refreshments Wednesday afternoon at the high school to honor this year’s retiring teachers, while also bringing together past retirees and current teachers. In addition, the Wapakoneta Education Association named Paula Reese, the handler of Sadie, a registered therapy dog, 2017 Friend of Education Award Winner.

High school teacher Kayla Schneider read a little about each of the six retirees, Judy Bucher, Steve LeGrande, Karen Quatman, Ana Smothers, Kristi Spencer and Suzanne Temple.

For the full story, see Thursday's edition of the WDN.