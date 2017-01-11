Retired judge to preside over Hottle case

A Columbus man, previously from Auglaize County and facing 34 counts of sexual battery had his first pretrial hearing Tuesday morning.

A second hearing was set for Feb. 9 at 1:15 p.m. for a telephonic status conference. On Jan. 5, the Honorable Patricia Ann Cosgrove, a retired judge of the Summit County Court of Common Pleas, General Division, was assigned to preside in the Auglaize County Court of Common Pleas, General Division, to hear the case.

Hottle, 27, was arrested in Franklin County on an Auglaize County Grand Jury Indictment. For more information see Wedneday's copy of the Wapakoneta Daily News