Results of a foggy morning

Traffic was slowed early Monday morning on both west bound and east bound lanes on US Rt 33 when a two vehicles collided about a half a mile west of the 33a exit. According to eyewitnesses a semi truck heading east attempted to turn around and struck a pick up truck heading west in the west bound lane. The driver of the pick up truck suffered minor head injuries and was treated on the scene. No other injuries were reported at press time.

For more details, see Tuesday's edition of the WDN.