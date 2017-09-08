Restoring a glass legacy

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta is continuing to move forward with their stained glass window restoration with hopes to have it completed by March or April of 2018.

The project started three years ago after the renovation of the church’s interior. While working, painters noticed the windows were starting to fall apart. The windows were buckling, and there were gaps between the lead and the glass, leading to weakness and grout deterioration. St. Joseph decided the restoration needed to be done.

“The generosity of the people of St. Joe’s was the ultimate reason,” said Father Patrick Sloneker.

According to Sloneker and business manager Cindy Quellhorst, the church had a surplus of donations from their original renovation fund and capital campaign fund drive. Parishioners who did not pledge to give to the interior renovation still gave to the fund weekly or monthly. The Moeller-Kleinhenz Foundation also contributed toward the restoration.

“They kept coming in from people’s pledges and people giving money that we started the stained glass window fund,” Quellhorst said. “They have been giving to that also.”

A committee from the pastoral council received bids from multiple businesses for the project. After much consideration of their services and touring their facility, the church chose Window Creations, LLC, from Ottoville, Ohio. . .

For the rest of this story and more, pick up Friday's edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.