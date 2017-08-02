Responders host National Night Out

The Wapakoneta Police and Fire Departments, along with other responder agencies, held the annual National Night Out event Tuesday.

National Night Outs are held in cities all across the country. Wapakoneta is the only city in Auglaize County to host the event, although members from police, fire and safety agencies from throughout the county were in attendance.

National Night Out has been celebrated since 1984, when law enforcement agencies urged citizens across the country to turn their porch lights on to show solidarity between the citizens and the law enforcement agencies against the criminal element. The event has since blossomed into larger events throughout the country.

The event was held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the gazebo in Harmon Park and featured free hot dogs, chips and cookies. They also auctioned off one boys and one girls bicycle as well as having Child ID Kits. Kids were fitted for bicycle helmets and pool passes were...

