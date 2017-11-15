Residents get natural gas assistance

Several residents explored their options Tuesday regarding their natural gas bills.

City officials hosted an open forum at the library to answer questions and explain the city’s previous participation in a gas aggregation program.

With the gas aggregation program, residents were provided one set rate for natural gas on a yearly contract. Wapakoneta is ending the program because there are cheaper prices out there.

The problem is that “buying power” didn’t always result in the lowest rate.

Under the terms of the current aggregate contract, residents in the plan pay $4.46 per 1,000 cubic feet (mcf) of gas.

Last year, Safety-Service Director Chad Scott opted out and said he made a deal for 2.67 per mcf for 12 months, and Mayor Tom Stinebaugh said he did the same.

That’s why Wapakoneta will not participate this year.

“Residents can get a better deal on their own,” Stinebaugh said.

Tuesday’s program was designed to help residents lock in prices on their own...

