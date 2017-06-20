Representative hosts 'Coffee with Craig'

Ohio Representative Craig Riedel visited Wapakoneta on Friday for an informal open house he called “Coffee with Craig.”

“It was very well attended,” Riedel said. “We had about 11 to 12 residents there, plus the county commissioners and other elected officials. (Safety-Service Director) Chad Scott was there from the city.”

Riedel represents the 82nd House District, which comprises all of Van Wert, Defiance and Paulding counties as well as the northwestern portion of Auglaize County. That includes St. Marys and Wapakoneta.

Riedel said the budget was the biggest topic of discussion.

“We have dedicated $176 million to fight the opioid crisis,” Riedel said. “Most schools, though, will see their funding flatlined, with no increases for this budget cycle.”

Riedel said he...

