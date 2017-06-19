Refuse system under review

Refuse and recycling collection is once again under the magnifying glass in Wapakoneta.

The City Council’s Utilities Committee and the administration are seeking options that will best serve residents and businesses alike.

The issue was first discussed in 2014, about the time Sidney went to an automated tote system. That system uses 96-gallon totes and further investigation into systems used by Sidney and other communities led to a recommendation by the Utilities Committee to maintain the city’s own collection.

A major concern at the time, as it is now, is what happens if the city tries a new system and it doesn’t work. In the meantime, workers have been transferred and vehicles have been sold, leaving the city with few options. Any contractor willing to serve the city would require a multi-year contract due to the expense of setting up the contract and the initial cost of the totes.

The issue resurfaced a few months ago when...

