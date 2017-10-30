Redskins win district title in girls soccer

Members of the Wapakoneta girls soccer team pose with the trophy after winning the district championship on Saturday at Elida. The Lady Redskins are now 19-0 on the season. It is the first district title for the program. Photo by Tom HendrixsonWapakoneta’s Katie Manger controls the ball against Aubry Etzler of Elida during Saturday’s game. Manger both played goalie and scored the winning penalty kick for the Redskins. Photo by Tom Hendrixson
By: 
Tom Hendrixson
Sports Writer
sports@wapakwdn.com
Monday, October 30, 2017
Elida

ELIDA — It has been a season of firsts for the Wapakoneta High School girls soccer team.
They won their first Western Buckeye League championship, and now they can add not only the first girls District Championship, but the school’s first district soccer championship by virtue of their 1-0 shootout victory over Elida on Saturday afternoon. The Redskins emerged victorious 4-2 in penalty kicks after neither side scored in regulation or overtime.
The win also keeps Wapakoneta undefeated on the season at 19-0.

