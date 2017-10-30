Redskins win district title in girls soccer

ELIDA — It has been a season of firsts for the Wapakoneta High School girls soccer team.

They won their first Western Buckeye League championship, and now they can add not only the first girls District Championship, but the school’s first district soccer championship by virtue of their 1-0 shootout victory over Elida on Saturday afternoon. The Redskins emerged victorious 4-2 in penalty kicks after neither side scored in regulation or overtime.

The win also keeps Wapakoneta undefeated on the season at 19-0.

