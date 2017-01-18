Redskins ride roughshod on Rangers

Wapakoneta turned in one of its strongest performances of the year Tuesday as the Redskins traveled to New Knoxville and roughed up the host Rangers, 69-39, in non-league boys basketball action.

The Redskins, now 12-1 on the season, have had recent problems with putting teams away after grabbing substantial leads but had no such troubles Tuesday. Wapakoneta's full-court man pressure and its trapping defense at the half court line caused the Rangers (4-7 overall) to cough up the ball 16 times, most of which ended up as points for the 'Skins as they put their transition game in overdrive and sprinted to their highest total of the season.

"We had a lot better defensive intensity in the second half than we have in the last few games," Wapakoneta head coach Doug Davis said. "We created some thing with our defense and we haven't been doing that, especially in the second halves of games."

See this and other local sports stories in the Wednesday edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.