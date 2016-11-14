Redskins land seven on all-WBL first team

Two Wapakoneta football players earned the Player of the Year for their respective positions and eight Redskins grabbed first team all-Western Buckeye League honors for their play on the gridiron during the 2016 high school football season.

Two-way star Landon Hall was named as the WBL Defensive Back of the Year in the WBL and also made the first team all-league as a running back for the Redskins, while teammate Tristan Meyer earned the Kicking Specialist of the Year award.

Joining Hall on the first team all-league offensive team were guard Ryan Lowden and tight end Kais Chiles, while joining Hall on the defensive side of the ball were defensive end Jake Cockerell, defensive back Maddux Liles and interior lineman Logan Ricker.

Center John Bourne and offensive tackle Tyler Jenkins were awarded second team all-league honors.

Also earning honorable mentions for the Redskins were defensive backs Mitchel Apple and Tyler Copeland, linebacker Rob Gerstner and quarterback Manny Vorhees.

The Redskins finished the season with a 9-2 record, a share of the Western Buckeye League title and their fourth straight OHSAA Division III football playoff appearance.