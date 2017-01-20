Redskins go ice cold in loss to Wild Kittens

A quick start by Wapakoneta quickly fizzled against Western Buckeye League arch-rival Bath Thursday as the Redskins shooting touch turned nearly frozen over the last three quarters.

Wapakoneta scored the last seven points of the first quarter and hit 4-of-8 from the field to take a 10-8 lead against Bath.

But the Redskins connected on only four more field goals the rest of the game and fell 46-27, suffering their first WBL loss of the season in varsity girls basketball action.

