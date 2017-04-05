Redskins blitz Roughriders, 21-0

Hitting is about confidence. Confidence helps in seeing the ball better and hitting line drives.

Hitting also can be contagious. One batter gets a hit and it spreads.

Wapakoneta Redskins varsity softball coach Bill Sammons says he believes both of those mantras. On Tuesday, the Redskins belted out 15 hits Tuesday against their Western Buckeye League rival as they beat the St. Marys Roughriders, 21-0, in the league opener.

“We faced a pretty nice pitcher tonight (Tuesday evening), but we just hit the ball real well and we are seeing the ball real well right now,” Sammons said. “I just don’t want to get into a lull or get over-confident. I told the girls that the only thing I fear right now is us getting comfortable. I know the girls realize they have a lot of work to do and that we have not arrived yet.”

Find the full story and more photos in the Wednesday edition of the Wapakoneta Daily News.