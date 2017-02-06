Redskin keglers win two

After finding themselves down by 102 pins following the individual round, the Wapakoneta Redskins girls bowling team put it together into the Baker games, where they blasted the Indians by 155-pins to earn the win, 2669-2618, at Olympic Lanes Saturday.

The Redskins outscored the Indians in all five on the Baker games, including rolling a 231 to open the round.

Britni Hosterman had the high individual series for the Redskins with a 396 following games of 204 and 192. Carlee Hosterman closed with games of 185 and 193 for a 378 series and Katie Manger had a 177 and 182 on her way to a 359 series.

The complete story can be found in Monday's edition of the WDN.