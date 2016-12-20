Redskin girls win again

Wapakoneta Redskins varsity girls basketball coach Rusty Allen challenged junior post player Sarah Pothast to make her presence felt in the paint.

He also challenged his team to make their presence felt on the boards, especially on the offensive glass.

Pothast, who led the Redskins in scoring with 12 points, helped power Wapak to a 51-36 win against the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbirds.

