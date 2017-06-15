Red Hat Ladies always in style

The Red Hat Ladies are back together.

After several months of not meeting, the local group met at J. Marie’s to have lunch and fellowship.

“There used to be two groups,” said member Deb Vantilburg. “One group was led by Marge Brandt and the other group was led by Audrey Knoch. Audrey died in late 2016 and the club hasn’t met since.

Knoch’s group organized in 2003. Brandt’s group organized in 1999. The two groups merged about five years ago.

There were three groups at one time, but the third disbanded “a long time ago,” Vantilburg said.

The Red Hats meet monthly, usually for lunch, followed by a trip to a museum, mall, “anywhere there is something to see,” Vantilburg said.

“We’re like family,” Vantilburg adds. “We call ourselves the Red Hat Sisters.”

According to redhatsociety.com, the Red Hat Society is a playgroup for women created to connect like-minded women, make new friends and enrich lives through the power of fun and friendship!



