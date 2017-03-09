Rams end Redskins' season

After falling to Upper Sandusky 42-39 in the district semifinals of the boys Division II basketball tournament in Ada Wednesday, Wapakoneta head coach Doug Davis was asked which Western Buckeye League team did the Rams most resemble.

"Us," Davis said without hesitation, referring to his own Redskins. "They remind me of us."

If Davis meant that the Rams were arm-waving, full-time, full-court man-to-man pressure, fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants kind of squad, then, yes, he was 100 percent correct his assessment.

