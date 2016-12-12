Rain of Threes

Showing absolutely no fear of failure, the Wapakoneta boys blistered the nets Saturday as they shot a even 50 percent from three-point range and drained 14 treys on there way to a 57-38 shellacking of host Sidney Saturday night.

As has become their M.O., the Redskins started putting up 3-pointers about the same time they got off the bus, hitting five from downtown in the first quarter, and five more in the third to put the game away.

Wapakoneta, now 3-0 on the season, showed patience against both the man and zone defenses thrown at them by Sidney (2-1 on the year), neatly passing or drubbing the ball out of pressure and finding the open shooter again and again.

The Redskins also turned it up on the defensive end, holding Sidney's standout guard Andre Gordon to 14 points and limiting the Jackets' transition game by getting back and not allowing Sidney to open it up. They also did a wonderful job on keeping the Yellow Jackets off the glass as the Redskins limited the hosts to just eight offensive rebounds on the night, with three of those coming on the Jackets last possession.

Aaron Good scored all of his points on long distance shots and closed with 15 points. Nick Schoonover knocked down four from downtown and carded 13 points and Jace Copeland had 10 points for head coach Doug Davis.

The Redskins will be back in action again Friday in their WBL opener at Shawnee.