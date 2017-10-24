Rain fails to dampen spirit of tradition
TOM WEHRHAHN
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
WAPAKONETA, OH
CRIDERSVILLE — Rain, rain, go away … at least until after the parade.
But it didn’t help.
At least it was only an occasional sprinkling rather than a constant shower that fell on the village Monday night. As a result, the annual Halloween Parade was a little short and turnout along the parade route was very light. a few comments on Facebook tell the tale.
“I’m not bringing my kids to the parade and ruin their costumes,” wrote one parent.
Another post probably didn’t help the situation:
“The parade is Tuesday.”
But those who did attend refused to have their spirits dampened.
Volunteers happily gave out...
