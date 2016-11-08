Racism, abuse alleged against Harmon Field crowd

Officials and employees of the Trotwood-Wood Madision School District have made claims of racist taunts and abuse by those in attendance at Wapakoneta's Harmon Field at Saturday's Div. III football playoff game.

An employee of Trotwood-Madision told Dayton's WHIO-TV Monday that the Rams marching band was pelted with mini-footballs and subjected to racist verbal abuse by the Harmon Field student section following its halftime performance. The same employee also reported that he was instructed by school officlas to get the band out of the stadium as soon as possible following game. The football team was also hustled off the field following the 41-7 win by the Rams.

WHIO-TV also reported that Trootwood Madision officals have reported the alleged incidents to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The Wapakoneta Daily News will continue to update this story.