Queen selected for another reign

The Auglaize County Cattlemen’s Association reelected their Beef Queen Tuesday.

Lauren Klopfenstein donned the crown for the second year in a row at the annual awards dinner. In her first year running, Jenna Orahood would be crowned as this year’s Beef Princess.

“I was really excited. It was my first year so I didn’t expect it. “Orahood said. “I want to thank the Auglaize County Cattlemen’s Association and my parents.”

“I’m really honored and grateful for the opportunity.” Klopfenstein said. “I am very appreciative and I want to thank the Auglaize County Cattlemen’s Association and all who supported me.”

