Prelude to Autumn

This Saturday marks the return of Fallapalooza.

From 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds locals will get an earful of great music. Lori Lambert and her band New Outlook will be performing from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Lambert also helped organized and set up other acts to perform.

“We were approached to take care of all the music so that (the Council on Aging) doesn’t have to do that. They just want music brought in and it's grown every year,” said Lambert.

To get admitted into Fallapalooza one would have to make a donation at the door, which will go to the Council on Aging, or donate a canned food item which the Council on Aging will donate.